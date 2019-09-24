Armenia president meets with Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a breakfast with Alessandro Profumo, CEO of Leonardo, one of the leading global aerospace, defense and security companies.
Leonardo is the partner of Cybertech, the world's leading conference dedicated to cyber security, which opened in Rome today.
President Sarkissian noted that Leonardo can successfully cooperate with Armenia in the fields of cyber security and artificial intelligence, underlining that our country has great potential for development in these areas.
The interlocutors discussed cooperation in the fields of education and high technology. They also tuched upon on ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) program that is initiated by the president and is aimed at the development of science and technology in Armenia. It is planned to create a city of science and technology, which will present international leading technology companies and organizations, research centers and universities. It was noted that Leonardo could also be an interesting partner for the project. An agreement was reached to carry out joint research and educational programs.
Leonardo is specialized in the production of defense and security equipment, aerospace industry, and has more than 45,000 employees.
Leonardo has a significant industrial presence in Italy, the UK, the United States and Poland, as well as a strategic partnership with key international markets.