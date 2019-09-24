News
PM: Nobody becomes an oligarch in Armenia, thanks to salary
PM: Nobody becomes an oligarch in Armenia, thanks to salary
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

They say why a person who receives a high salary should pay the same income tax as he who receives a lower one? For us, this is a matter of ideology, said the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday during his meeting at the Silicon Valley with Armenians working there.

“We are told that we are supporting the oligarchs. Firstly, in Armenia no one became an oligarch, thanks to the salary, and secondly, if a person receives a high salary, this means that he suffered 5-7 years and received education,” Pashinyan noted. “We want education to become a national lifestyle.”

“By this step, we also want to encourage the citizen, and tell him: dear citizen, since you have been educated for years, the state returns these 13%, 8% or 5% to you, thank you for that, because, having received an education of this level, you rendered a great service to the nation and the state, and the Government wants to pay you for it,” he noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
