PM arrives in Silicon Valley: Memorandum of understanding signed between Armenia Government, Draper University

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's working visit to the US continues.
After completing his working agenda in Los Angeles, the Armenian Prime Minister left for San Jose to meet with representatives of high-tech companies in Silicon Valley and discuss prospects for cooperation.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Silicon Valley visit begins with a meeting with venture capitalists: The head of government had a working dinner with the founders of Draper University, Tim and Bill Draper, in the framework of which they discussed the prospects of developing technology cooperation.
During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia and Draper University and the parties have reached an agreement to cooperate, implement joint educational programs to train high-tech specialists in the field of technology.
The next stop on Nikol Pashinyan's visit was NVidia, a leading high-tech company specializing in computer graphics development, headquartered in Silicon Valley. The Prime Minister of Armenia and his spouse were welcomed by the CEO of the company Jensen Huang. During a tour of NVidia headquarters and exhibition halls Jensen Huang presented to the Prime Minister the main directions of the company's activities, programs, the process of computer graphics development, innovative technologies used within it.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also had a brief meeting with the CEO of NVidia, during which they discussed the possibilities of cooperation.