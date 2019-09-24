Manvel Grigoryan announces his readiness to transfer funds to court account

Former MP Manvel Grigoryan’s lawyer Levon Baghdasaryan at today's court hearing requested the transfer of ownership of seven real estate properties belonging to Grigoryan to a third party.

According to the lawyer, his client is ready to transfer money from the rental of these facilities to the court’s deposit account as compensation for damage to the state.

The court recalled the need to provide additional documents and postponed consideration of the application.

Manvel Grigoryan is accused of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, embezzlement and misappropriation of other people's property on an especially large scale.

After the arrest of the health status of Manvel Grigoryan, suffering from diabetes mellitus, he was several times transferred to a civilian hospital. Grigoryan is now in the Nairi medical center.