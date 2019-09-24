Letter regarding Armenia ex-Police chief death criminal case sent to 2 news websites

YEREVAN. – Along the lines of the criminal case that has been launched into the death of Armenia’s former Chief of Police Hayk Harutyunyan, a corresponding letter has been sent to the editorial staff of Hayeli.am and Armlur.am news websites. We have learned this from the Facebook page of Naira Harutyunyan, head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee.
Accordingly, the said letter was sent to these news websites to find out the authors of the articles entitled ‘“They are forcing me to give false testimony; but [ex-President] Robert Kocharyan and [Police Colonel] Gegham Petrosyan are not guilty’: Hayk Harutyunyan’s last words before suicide,” and “Hayk Harutyunyan was not alone at the time of the incident; his last words are known,” and in order to question them regarding the circumstances that need to be clarified within the framework of this criminal case.