European Court ruled: Google should delete information related to EU residents
European Court ruled: Google should delete information related to EU residents
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

Google and other search services should, at the request of residents of EU countries, remove information relating to them from their systems only in the EU. Such a decision was made by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Tuesday. It also obliges search engines to take measures to prevent European users from clicking on sites that are not subject to EU law, DW reported.

Search engines should, within their capabilities, ensure the observance of the right of citizens to protect personal life and personal data, the court emphasized.

In 2014, the European Court recognized the right of Europeans to remove information concerning them from search engines. However, the question of which territory this decision applies to all countries or only the EU remained controversial.

France later demanded that the Google search engine delete information about them all over the world at the request of users. In response to the refusal, the French regulator in the field of personal data protection imposed a fine of 100 thousand euros on the search engine. Google appealed against it, after which a French court turned to Luxembourg for clarification.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
