Armenian political party leader on death of policeman
Armenian political party leader on death of policeman
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

I think the version according to which Hayk Harutyunyan committed suicide is less likely. This is what leader of Republic Party, former Prime Minister Aram Sargsyan wrote on his Facebook page.

He particularly wrote the following:

“I know Hayk Harutyunyan rather well and worked with him for six months (I was Prime Minister, and he was Minister of Internal Affairs). Due to the tense situation in 1999, I would have official meetings with Hayk Harutyunyan twice a week, and each meeting would last two hours.

Taking into consideration the type of person he was, I think the version according to which Hayk Harutyunyan committed suicide is less likely. Even if so, an experienced, balanced and organized person like Hayk Harutyunyan would leave a note stating the motives for suicide, and in copies and at more than one address. The tragedy of March 1, 2008 actually continues even after 11 years.”

As reported earlier, on Monday, at 11:59pm, a call was received informing that the dead body of ex-Police chief Hayk Harutyunyan was found in a house in Bjni village, in Kotayk Province.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident, and on charges of causing suicide.
Հայերեն
