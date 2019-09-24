Putin and Aliyev to meet in Sochi

Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with leaders of several countries, will take part in a meeting of the Valdai Club in Sochi on October 3, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“The Valdai Club will be held on October 3 in Sochi. The session will be attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, King of Jordan Abdullah II, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte,” a Kremlin spokesman told reporters.
He specified that the leaders will speak at the meeting, TASS reported.
“This will be preceded by separate bilateral meetings that Putin and his colleagues will hold,” Peskov said.
Putin will arrive in Yerevan to participate in the Eurasian Economic Union summit on October 1.