Ararat Mirzoyan meets with PA OSCE Chair

Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan met with PA OSCE President Gigi Tsereteli at the 4th Forum of Speakers of Parliaments of Eurasian Countries.
Mirzoyan suggested that the interlocutor discuss the possibility of holding various PA OSCE events in Armenia aimed at strengthening the capacity of parliament and parliamentary control mechanisms, combating corruption, lawmaking, and introducing effective mechanisms for ensuring civil society participation.
Confirming his invitation to Tsereteli to visit Yerevan, Mirzoyan expressed hope that the visit would be an excellent occasion to discuss not only bilateral, but also important regional issues.