Armenia Deputy PM receives Chinese delegation
Armenia Deputy PM receives Chinese delegation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan today received the delegation led by Vice Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China Wang Shouwen, which is in Armenia to participate in the 10th session of the Armenian-Chinese Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Greeting the guests, the Deputy Prime Minister attached importance to the session of the Armenian-Chinese Joint Commission held with the participation of China’s Vice Minister of Commerce in Yerevan today and stated that China and Armenia have all the preconditions to realize the great potential in the sector of trade and economic cooperation.

The Deputy Prime Minister presented all the opportunities that Armenia provides to businessmen and touched upon the potential and advantages of transit.

China’s Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen expressed gratitude to the Deputy Prime Minister for the reception and emphasized that the representation of the Chinese delegation at the session of the Armenian-Chinese Joint Commission attests to China’s desire to enhance its relations with Armenia.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the deepening and expansion of cooperation in trade, economy, science, technology and other sectors of mutual interest and touched upon Armenia’s involvement in regional projects and the importance of implementation of large infrastructure projects in Armenia and the need to turn them into regional projects.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
