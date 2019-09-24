Armenia 3rd President expresses condolences to Hayk Harutyunyan's family

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has conveyed a telegram of condolence to the Harutyunyan family on the tragic and premature death of merited Police General-Colonel Hayk Harutyunyan, who held various responsible positions in Armenia’s law-enforcement system for years.
The text of the telegram of condolence is posted on the website of the third President of Armenia.
“No matter what the circumstances of the death to be established after an investigation, a tragedy has happened, and your family has suffered a severe and painful loss.
At this difficult moment, I deeply share your pain and express my condolences to all the relatives and close ones of Hayk Harutyunyan. May God console you and give you strength to mitigate the pain,” the telegram of condolence reads.