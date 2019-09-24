Dollar “loses ground” in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.10/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.16 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 523.66 (up by AMD 0.68), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 592.89 (up by AMD 0.33), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.48 (up by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 281.34, AMD 23,298.74 and AMD 14,633.46, respectively.