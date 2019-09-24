Armenia ex-Police chief to be laid to rest Thursday

The wake ceremony for Armenia’s former Chief of Police, Hayk Harutyunyan, on Wednesday will get underway at 6pm, in capital city Yerevan.

And Thursday’s funeral service will start at 2pm, from the same place.

As reported earlier, on Monday, at 11:59pm, a call was received informing that the dead body of ex-Police chief Hayk Harutyunyan was found in a house in Bjni village, in Kotayk Province.

A firearm and a shell were found next to the body.

Witnesses were interviewed.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident, and on charges of causing suicide.