Armenia National Archive, Shoah Memorial of Paris sign deal for exchange of documents on Armenian Genocide, Holocaust
Armenia National Archive, Shoah Memorial of Paris sign deal for exchange of documents on Armenian Genocide, Holocaust
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Armenian National Archive and the Shoah Memorial of Paris has signed cooperation agreement to contribute to exchange of archived documents on the studies of the Armenian Genocide and the Holocaust.

The deal was signed Tuesday at the French Embassy in Yerevan by National Archive Director Amatuni Virabyan and the Shoah Memorial’s director Jacques Fredj in the presence of the French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote.

“Since this year, France marks Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on April 24,” the ambassador said adding that this deal is very important for Armenian-French cooperation, but this initiative cannot be limited only by the two sides, as the cooperation should be expanded with other countries as well.

According to Virabyan, today, for the first time an agreement is signed which is aimed at the preservation of the memories of the Armenian Genocide and academic studies.

This five-year-deal signed can be expanded for another five years if determined by the agreement of the parties.
