Defense Minister: Manvel Grigoryan’s current state of concern

The current state of General Manvel Grigoryan is of concern, Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters.
Tonoyan expressed concerned about the condition of his comrade.
“The current status of the general is of concern to me personally and to all representatives of the Yerkrap Volunteer Union,” Defense Ministry’s head reported.
The court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan, chaired by Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan, on September 24, rejected the request of the lawyer Levon Baghdasaryan to release the client on bail. The court found the application unfounded. Note that the lawyer presents a similar application at almost every meeting. The court rejects the application with the same methodology.
Manvel Grigoryan is accused of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, embezzlement and misappropriation of other people's property on an especially large scale.