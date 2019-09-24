Armenian parliament speaker meets chair of Austrian Federal Council

Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan met with the chair of the Federal Council of Austria Karl Bader within the fourth forum of speakers of parliaments of the countries of Eurasia, Armenian parliament’s press service reported.
Expressing satisfaction with the warm and active relations established between the parliaments of the two countries, Karl Bader noted the active work of friendship groups to expand the capabilities of parliaments and bring them to a new level, work with voters and educational programs.
Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the importance of ratification by the Austrian Parliament of Armenia-EU deal, as well as the role of Austria in the beginning of the dialogue on visa liberalization. The head of parliament noted that the two countries have prospects for working together to strengthen parliamentary oversight mechanisms and develop the capabilities of parliaments.
The sides also discussed issues related to the joint work of the legislative bodies of the two countries on bilateral as well as multilateral parliamentary venues.