Armenia's ministry of high-tech industry signs memorndum with Draper University

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan dined with legendary Bill Draper, Tim Draper and Franklin Johnson.
“Ministry of High-Tech Industry and Draper University signed a memorandum that will enable Armenian entrepreneurs to take courses of the Draper University at Silicon Valley with the assistance of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry. The memorandum also envisages implementation of new programs together with Draper Venture Network,” Arshakyan wrote on Facebook.