Armenia, Finland FMs discuss Karabakh settlement

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto on the margins of the UN General Assembly session in New York.
They discussed developing multilateral cooperation, fostering links between representatives of IT, creative education and innovation.
The ministers touched upon Finland’s presidency at the EU Council as well as strengthening of cooperation within Eastern Partnership program. In this context, Mnatsakanyan underscored importance of launching a dialogue on visa liberalization.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented Armenia’s position and approach to the solution of the Karabakh conflict. The interlocutors highlighted importance of parties’ commitment to the exclusively peaceful resolution of the conflict.