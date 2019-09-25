News
Armenia, Czech Rep. PMs discuss bilateral cooperation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

As part of his working visit to the United States, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday met with his Czech counterpart, Andrej Babiš, at UN Headquarters.

Pashinyan noted that the Czech Republic is a reliable partner for Armenia, and the latter is interested in strengthening cooperation with this country.

The Armenian PM also thanked the Czech Parliament for ratifying the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement(CEPA) between Armenia and the European Union (EU), noting that this goes in tune with Armenia’s reform agenda and its ratification will contribute to the effective implementation of his government’s reform program.

PM Babiš, in turn, said the Czech Republic, too, is keen to deepen relations with Armenia and is willing to consider other joint respective measures.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the prospects for cooperation in several domains.

The Armenian and Czech premiers exchanged views also on eventual cooperation within the EU, the visa liberalization, as well as regional and international developments and challenges.

The Armenian Prime Minister appreciated the balanced position of the Czech Republic in the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
