Canada ex-Premier to Armenia’s Pashinyan: You have extraordinary political career

On the sidelines of his working visit to the United States, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday met with Canada’s former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien at UN Headquarters in New York. Chretien represents the Canadian delegation at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Chrétien said he was happy to see the Armenian Prime Minister who has an exciting and extraordinary political career, and is now leading Armenia on its way to democracy. The former Canadian PM noted that Armenia and Canada have forged effective bilateral relations, and Canada is keen to develop them further.
In turn, Nikol Pashinyan said he was pleased to meet with the Canadian delegation in attendance to the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly and discuss bilateral cooperation. The PM referred to the ongoing radical reforms in Armenia, and which are aimed at strengthening democracy in our country. In Pashinyan’s words, the support of international partners through joint programs and initiatives will be highly appreciated in this process.
The parties took the opportunity to discuss also the prospects for economic cooperation in infrastructure, innovation, and the pension market.
An agreement was reached, at the level of the Armenian and Canadian representatives to the UN, to continue discussions on specific programs.