Armenia FM in New York, meets with Tunisia counterpart

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in New York on a working visit, on Tuesday met with his Tunisian colleague, Khemaies Jhinaoui.
They discussed bilateral cooperation, and reaffirmed their mutual willingness to jointly contribute to expanding and strengthening the existing agenda.
Also, the FMs of Armenia and Tunisia referred to the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), and exchanged views on the preparations for its summit in Tunisia next year. Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia, as the country chairing this La Francophonie summit, attaches importance to OIF’s close cooperation with international and regional organizations.
In addition, the Armenian FM presented to his Tunisian counterpart Armenia’s achievements in information technology, smart development, creative education, and innovation, and highlighted the implementation of projects involving direct stakeholders in order to fully tap the potential for collaboration in these domains.
Furthermore, Mnatsakanyan and Jhinaoui expressed satisfaction with the effective Armenia-Tunisia cooperation and mutual support within international and regional organizations.