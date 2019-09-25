Sanitek employees protest action: They demand salaries

Employees of Sanitek have started a protest in front of Yerevan municipality. They demand their salaries. Members of the Alternative Municipality initiative have joined the action.
Employees said they had worked in very poor conditions, and now they want their salaries.
During a previous campaign, a representative of the municipality provided a document to Sanitek employees stating that the municipality had paid more than AMD 140 million to Sanitek for August, while Sanitek employees were told that the municipality had not transferred the money, so they could not pay people's salaries.
The representative of the municipality noted that they are trying to find a solution.