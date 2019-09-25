News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 25
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Sanitek employees protest action: They demand salaries
Sanitek employees protest action: They demand salaries
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Employees of Sanitek have started a protest in front of Yerevan municipality. They demand their salaries. Members of the Alternative Municipality initiative have joined the action.

Employees said they had worked in very poor conditions, and now they want their salaries.

During a previous campaign, a representative of the municipality provided a document to Sanitek employees stating that the municipality had paid more than AMD 140 million to Sanitek for August, while Sanitek employees were told that the municipality had not transferred the money, so they could not pay people's salaries.

The representative of the municipality noted that they are trying to find a solution.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos