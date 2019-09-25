Armenia PM: Our economic growth this year will be about 7%

A very good dynamics is observed now in Armenia’s economy. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted about this during his talk Tuesday with Armenians in New York.

He stressed that the current Armenian government has no problem in terms of economy.

“Our [Armenia’s] economic growth [this year] will be about 7 percent; this is a very good indicator, but it’s not the task we have set before us,” Pashinyan said. “A task is set that the economic growth will be 8, 9, 10 percent; it should be double-digit so that we bring back what we missed.”