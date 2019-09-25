News
Russia, Iran, Turkey to assist the Syrian Constitutional Committee
Russia, Iran, Turkey to assist the Syrian Constitutional Committee
Region:Russia, Turkey, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to facilitate the first meeting of the constitutional committee on Syria in Geneva, follows from their joint statement, RIA Novosti reported.

The foreign ministers of Iran held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

The ministers agreed to facilitate the first meeting of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, a joint statement on the Russian Foreign Ministry website says.

In addition, the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey expressed their determination to support the Constitutional Committee of the Syria through constant interaction with the Syrian parties and the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria.

The foreign ministers welcomed the completion of the process of forming the Constitutional Committee, reaffirming their continued commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

The ministers noted that this decisive step will initiate a viable and long-term political process led and implemented by the Syrians themselves with the assistance of the UN, in accordance with the decisions of the Congress of the National Syrian Dialogue (RDC) in Sochi and UNSC resolution 2254, the statement said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced on Monday the final formation of the constitutional commission of the SAR and announced that it would meet in the coming weeks. He noted that he believes that the creation of the commission can and should be the beginning of a political way out of the conflict towards a solution that will respond to the legitimate desires of all Syrians.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
