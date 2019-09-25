Armenia 2nd President expresses condolences to ex-Police chief's family

A telegram of condolence has been conveyed to the family of ex-Police chief of Armenia, Colonel General Hayk Harutyunyan on behalf of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.
“Expressing his sincere sorrow over the tragic death of the remarkable law-enforcement officer of Armenia, President Kocharyan wished the Harutyunyans patience to outlive the sorrow over the severe loss of their relative,” as reported the Office of the second President of Armenia.
As reported earlier, on Monday, at 11:59pm, a call was received informing that the dead body of ex-Police chief Hayk Harutyunyan was found in a house in Bjni village, in Kotayk Province. A firearm and a shell were found next to his body.