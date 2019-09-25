News
Justice Minister: Parliament has no pressure on Constitutional Court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan sees no pressure on the Constitutional Court from the legislative body - the representatives of the National Assembly, he told reporters on Wednesday.

Asked to comment whether he does not consider the pressure that the National Assembly is discussing the termination of the CC President's powers, he answered: "The National Assembly shall exercise the powers vested by the Constitution."

It should be reminded that yesterday the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly discussed and endorsed the initiative on terminating the authorities of CC president Hrayr Tovmasyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
