Armenia Justice Minister: No precondition for repetition of riots
Armenia Justice Minister: No precondition for repetition of riots
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


I call on everyone to follow the penitentiary law and obey the laws. This is what Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan told journalists today, touching upon the riots that took place at Nubarashen Penitentiary Institution and the likelihood of the repetition of those riots.

“If the laws are violated, there will be adequate actions provided for by the law. As far as the riots are concerned, they have been stopped, and there is no precondition for new riots. You are aware that a criminal case has been instituted in regard to those riots,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն
