Armenia National Security Service Deputy Director: Pashinyan wasn't coarse

I don’t think that will happen. This is what Deputy Director of the National Security Service of Armenia, Major-General Aram Hakobyan told journalists when asked if he believes it is likely that the National Security Service instigates a case against former director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan.
When asked how he assesses Vanetsyan’s statements and if the National Security Service really offended the honor of the officer, he said everything is fine and assured that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wasn’t coarse when he addressed Vanetsyan and stated that Vanetsyan threw his shoulder-straps into the trashcan.
How would you assess Vanetsyan’s statements? In response, Hakobyan said he still hasn’t analyzed the statements.