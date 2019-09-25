Armenia attorney general: Ex-Police chief’s death will be of key importance on selection of certain theories

YEREVAN. – The investigation of the March 1 case is being conducted very actively. And each and every detail—not to mention such an important incident—will be of key importance to the selection of certain theories, and, with those theories, to the deepening of the investigation in a particular direction.

The Prosecutor General of Armenia, Artur Davtyan, on Wednesday told the aforesaid to reporters, when asked whether the death of former Police chief, March 2008 criminal case witness Hayk Harutyunyan, may have a considerable impact on the solving of this case.

As reported earlier, on Monday, at 11:59pm, a call was received informing that the dead body of ex-Police chief Hayk Harutyunyan was found in a house in Bjni village, in Kotayk Province. A firearm and a shell were found next to his body.

And referring to finding those who are accountable for the 10 deaths of March 2008 in capital city Yerevan, Davtyan stressed as follows: “I will never say such a thing that the case is in an impasse. I won’t say [that] not because I don’t wish to say, but because active actions are always being taken in that direction. (...) I’m confident that the details will be revealed.”

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.