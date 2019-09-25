Armenia prosecutor general: There are judges who, in our view, make unlawful judgments

YEREVAN. – I have never received any instructions from anyone; my position is not a position to get instructions. The Prosecutor General of Armenia, Artur Davtyan, on Wednesday told this to reporters, referring to whether he gets instructions from the authorities.
To the remark that Artur Vanetsyan, former Director of the National Security Service, has stated that there have been instructions that run counter to the dignity of an officer and asked whether Vanetsyan’s statements were comprehensible to him, the attorney general replied, “Of course not.”
And as for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that there are “whimpering” judges who await instructions, Davtyan said as follows: “We have judges who, in our view, render substantive, lawful judicial acts. [But] there are judges who, in our view, render groundless, unlawful judicial acts; we appeal those judicial acts.
“There are judges who allow a substantial violation of the law when making a [judicial] act during the consideration of the case, on the basis of which we launch proceedings for being subjected to disciplinary liability. [And] there are judges who manifest a criminal act; we launch criminal cases with those facts.”