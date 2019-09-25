News
Armenian Prosecutor General comments on appeal of lawyer David Sanasaryan
Armenian Prosecutor General comments on appeal of lawyer David Sanasaryan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The criminal case with the indictment against David Sanasaryan has been received by the prosecutor's office and the prosecutor in charge of the investigation should carry out his functions, Armenian General Prosecutor Arthur Davtyan told reporters.

His remarks came Wednesday on response to comment on the lawyer Sanasaryan’s appeal to the prosecutor to stop the criminal prosecution.

“If I now express some position, this will be a chilling circumstance for the supervising prosecutor. He will carry out his supervisory functions. When I carry out my functions as the attorney general, then I will notify you,” he said.
