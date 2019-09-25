Deputy Minister: Ministry, Nikol Pashinyan’s statement on Aram Simonyan are not an interference in YSU affairs

The functions of the Ministry in the issue of universities are paradoxical, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia Arevik Anapiosyan told reporters on Wednesday referring to the situation at YSU.
According to her, when the Ministry tries to intervene in the activities of universities and make a decision, educational institutions recall autonomy.
“This is very important, and the Ministry cannot have any other influence on the internal affairs of universities, in addition, it has a representative on the board of trustees. The Ministry is not able to verify the legality of decisions taken by the university. We believe that this is an important issue and are trying to solve it with the help of licensing,” she said.
To the remark that the Ministry and Nikol Pashinyan intervened and made statements on the issue of the resignation of Aram Simonyan, the deputy minister explained that these were only opinions of individuals, and they expressed their position.
“For several months of activity, the Ministry has shown that it acts exclusively within the law,” she noted.
The tension has been observed for a long time between the current YSU Rector Gegham Gevorgyan and the university staff, and YSU Press Secretary Gevorg Emin-Teryan sued Gevorgyan.