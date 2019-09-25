PM on unemployment in Armenia

Armenia’s armed forces are being replenished with new equipment at a rather good pace. However, there will be a need for tires for the new equipment, and if the tires produced in Armenia meet the quality standards, they can be used. This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated during a meeting with the Armenians of New York, touching upon a comment from a businessman that even though he restores used tires through a new method, there is not enough support from the Armenian government.
Touching upon unemployment, the Prime Minister said the following: “Recently, I have been meeting many businessmen, and there have been complaints about unemployment during all meetings. This is a common issue in Armenia. This year, Armenia saw a nearly 200% growth of strawberry production due to the creation of new greenhouses. One of the businessmen said he calls an expert from Europe and pays the latter a salary that is 10 times more than the average salary in Armenia.”
The Prime Minister stated that, under his instruction, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia recently found out that there are 7,000 job vacancies in Armenia and that about 5,000 job seekers have found jobs.