Artsakh air forces down Azerbaijani drone, Netanyahu reminds Erdogan of Armenian Genocide, 25.09.2019 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia’s top news as of 25.09.2019.
- The Artsakh air defense units have downed Wednesday an Orbiter 2-model drone of Azerbaijan over the skies of Akna, Artsakh Defense Ministry’s press service reported.
The drone was conducting a reconnaissance flight. The Artsakh Defense Army is conducting military exercises these days.
- Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reminded president Erdogan of Turkey's crimes, including the Armenian Genocide.
Referring to Erdogan’s statement in New York, he said: “He who doesn't stop lying about Israel, slaughters the Kurds in his own country, and denies the terrible slaughter of the Armenian people – shouldn't preach to Israel. Erdogan, stop lying.”
- The “Ararat-Antiterrorism 2019” CIS joint antiterrorism military drills are in progress in Armenia.
This military drills are held in the seven CIS countries to ensure the security of fuel and energy facilities.
The two final phases are underway in Armenia.
- Armenia and the state of California signed a framework cooperation agreement, Armenian Prime Minister said on Facebook on Tuesday.
He posted a live video from the ceremony in New York. Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and California governor Gavin Newcom signed the document.
During the visit to New York, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with his Maltese counterpart Carmelo Abela, and an agreement was signed to avoid double taxation between the countries, Armenia MFA’s press service reported.
- The criminal case into the death of former Police chief Hayk Harutyunyan has been launched under the article on causing suicide, said Vladimir Hovhannisyan, Deputy Chief of the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia.
“As far as I know, there are no grounds at present to assert that a murder has taken place,” he said. “The criminal proceedings are conducted at the Investigative Committee; I suggest asking them such questions.”
- WCIT has announced that national and homeland security expert Richard A. Clarke will be a special keynote speaker and panelist at the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019).
According to WCIT, Legendary football player and the General Director of FIFA Foundation Youri Djorkaeff will also visit WCIT 2019 as the guest of Soft Construct Development Office.