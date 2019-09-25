News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 25
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Israel does not advise its citizens to travel to Armenia, Azerbaijan
Israel does not advise its citizens to travel to Armenia, Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Israel Security Agency has issued a travel advisory for Israelis during the September-October holidays, when the Jewish Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and Sukkot holidays are celebrated, MIGnews reported.

Accordingly, Israelis are strongly advised not to go especially to the Sinai Peninsula, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan during these holidays.

In addition, Israelis have been advised not to travel to countries that “support Iran” and the Middle East—Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Turkmenistan, the Gulf States, Africa, Central and Southeast Asia.

Furthermore, certain degrees of risk have been given to 40 countries and regions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos