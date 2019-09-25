NGO member: Termination of Armenian Constitutional Court President's powers is ruling party's ultimate objective

The fact that the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia approved the draft decision on terminating the powers of President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan attests to the ruling political party’s real intentions to do everything possible to get rid of him. This is what founding member of Legal Way NGO Siranush Sahakyan declared during a discussion entitled “Main Areas of Judicial and Legal Reforms in the Republic of Armenia” today.
“One of the members of the ruling political party talked about the real intention, and the ultimate objective is to do everything possible to get rid of him,” the human rights activist declared.
Sahakyan emphasized that the demand for Hrayr Tovmasyan’s resignation is not based on legal facts, and the statements are political.
During its session yesterday, the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia approved the draft decision of the National Assembly on terminating the powers of President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan.