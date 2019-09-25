Armenia FM meets with French counterpart

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today met with MInister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne in New York.
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Mnatsakanyan and Lemoyne touched upon a broad range of issues on the agenda of the special relations between France and Armenia.
The issues on cooperation between Armenia and the European Union were on the agenda. The French and Armenian officials attached importance to the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which serves as a legal basis for cooperation.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the agenda of the Ministerial Conference of the International Organization of La Francophonie and the events dedicated to the Organization’s 50th anniversary. Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia’s willingness to help overcome the challenges facing the International Organization of La Francophonie and the dissemination of Francophone values.
Touching upon the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Armenia’s foreign minister informed his interlocutor about his meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the foreign minister of Azerbaijan and expressed his gratitude to France for making efforts for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict along with the other co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group.