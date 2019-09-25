News
Armenia Security Council Office hosts meeting with political parties' representatives (PHOTOS)
Within the scope of development of Armenia’s new National Security Strategy, the Office of the Security Council of Armenia today hosted a working meeting with the following representatives of extra-parliamentary political forces, including Angela Khachatryan (Free Democrats Party), Bagrat Yesayan (Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party), Gor Hakobyan (Citizen’s Decision Party), Suren Sahakyan (Citizen’s Decision Party) and Hayk Grigoryan (National Progress Party), as reported the Office of the Security Council.

After being introduced to the draft of the structure of the National Security Strategy, the participants of the meeting held a substantive discussion and specified the working formats and organizational issues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
