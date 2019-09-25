Henri Arslanian and NEWS.am to interview guests of WCIT 2019 forum

Armenian News-NEWS.am, an official online partner of Yerevan-hosted WCIT 2019, is proud to announce our collaboration with best-selling author and speaker, Henri Arslanian , host of the FinTechCapsule™ and CryptoCapsule™ social media series, who will interview guests of the forum.

Arslanian will share insights from speakers and guests of the forum on the latest global trends in blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, FinTech, and the future of finance.

The videos will be available on NEWS.am YouTube channel and Arslanian’s LinkedIn channel.

With over 500,000 LinkedIn followers, Henri Arslanian was named as one of the Global LinkedIn Top Voices in Economy & Finance and is regularly featured in global media including Bloomberg, CNBC, CNN, The Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

Henri has been also awarded many industry awards over the years from being regularly named one of the Most Influential Individuals in FinTech in Asia to being awarded the FinTech Changemaker of the Year Award by Asian Private Banker. His latest book “The Future of Finance: The Impact of FinTech, AI and Crypto on Financial Services” became one of Amazon’s global top 10 best-sellers in financial services and was recognized as one of the “Best FinTech Books of All Time” by Bookauthority.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).