Armenia 2nd President's attorneys not notified about rejection of appeals by Cassation Court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The attorneys of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan still haven’t received a notice stating that the Court of Cassation hasn’t accepted their appeals for proceedings.

According to Datalex, based on its September 20 decision, the Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation refused to accept the appeal of the attorneys of Robert Kocharyan against the June 25 decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal for proceedings.

On June 25, the Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia, under the chairmanship of Judge Armen Danielyan, overturned the May 18 decision of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, abolishing the personal letter of pledge of incumbent and former presidents of Karabakh Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan selected as a preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan and selecting detention as a preventive measure.
