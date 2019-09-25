Armenia Ambassador meets with Georgia PM

Ambassador of Armenia to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan yesterday met with newly elected Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia, as reported the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia.
The Georgian Prime Minister congratulated all Armenians on Independence Day and mentioned that the idea of independence is of special significance for the Georgians and Armenians.
In his turn, Ruben Sadoyan congratulated Giorgi Gakharia on assuming office and voiced hope that the relations between Georgia and Armenia would grow deeper during his term of office.
The Prime Minister of Georgia and the Ambassador of Armenia discussed several issues on the Georgian-Armenian political agenda and touched upon topics of mutual interest.