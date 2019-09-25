Armenia Investigative Committee: Sufficient evidence obtained to involve former defense minister as accused-on-trial

Sufficient evidence has been obtained to involve Armenia's ex-defense minister Vigen Sargsyan as an accused-on-trial. This is stated in the press release issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
“The Department for Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the General Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, during a preliminary investigation launched in the criminal case instituted under the elements of crimes and in relation to the case of abuse of official powers and excess of official powers by the relevant officials of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces of Armenia (allocating the apartments in multi-apartment building #25/6 at G. Hasratyan Street in Yerevan in January 2018 by violating the procedure established by a government decision on ensuring homes for servicemen of the system of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia), obtained sufficient evidence to involve former Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan as an accused-on-trial for excess of official powers.
Taking into consideration the fact that, in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code of Armenia, investigators of the Special Investigation Service conduct preliminary investigation into cases that are related to official position of or crimes committed by members of the administrative staff of the legislative, executive and judicial powers of the Republic of Armenia and persons in public service, the criminal case has been forwarded to the Special Investigation Service of Armenia for the preliminary investigation to continue,” the press release reads.