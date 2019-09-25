Armenia Security Council Secretary: We're working hard to ensure welfare of soldiers, officers and generals

The capacities that Armenia has been regularly acquiring over the past one-and-a-half years are very important, and among the most important are the Su-30SMs. This is what Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said live on Facebook today.
“As you know, Armenia has decided to obtain four Su-30SMs, which will be a major component for ensuring Armenia’s national security. In this regard, we have made great progress,” he stated.
Armen Grigoryan stressed that the important thing is not only rough forces, but also the remaining components that have a positive impact on national security, that is, the welfare of Armenian soldiers, officers and generals. “We are working hard to ensure their welfare, and this has a positive impact on the work of national security authorities,” he said.
He expressed certainty that the recent increase of salaries and the changes in terms of nutrition are also very important. He also attached importance to the military exercises that were launched yesterday and underscored the public’s response to those military exercises, adding that public confidence in the authorities provides a tremendous opportunity to improve national security.
The Secretary of the Security Council attached importance to road construction and stated that the incumbent government has done more to build roads than any former government of Armenia.