US Ambassador on Pashinyan-Trump meeting says meetings are held when need arises
US Ambassador on Pashinyan-Trump meeting says meetings are held when need arises
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Meetings are held when the need arises, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne M. Tracy told reporters, referring to the possibility of a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US President Donald Trump.

According to her, meetings are held at different levels, effective cooperation is being implemented, and its value is determined not by meetings at such a high level, but by the content of bilateral relations. The ambassador recalled the visit of the delegation of congressmen in April this year, during which a strategic dialogue took place in Yerevan, in which US officials participated, as well as the visit of the delegation of the US Department of Defense to Armenia in September.

Touching upon the visit of Nikol Pashinyan to the USA, Lynne Tracy noted that the embassy was closely following this event. According to her, Pashinyan had effective meetings with the governor and vice-governor of California. 

According to her, the framework agreement on cooperation has been signed and this is an effective approach to the development of cooperation between California and Armenia.

It is no secret that the largest Armenian diaspora in the US is located there. In addition, California as a separate state takes fifth place in terms of economic power in the world, the ambassador concluded. On September 21, Nikol Pashinyan went to the US on a working visit. On September 22 in Los Angeles, he took part in a rally in the Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles, where he delivered a speech. Pashinyan also met with the leadership of California and Los Angeles.
