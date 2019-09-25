News
US Ambassador: Events taken place in Armenia attest to democratic development
US Ambassador: Events taken place in Armenia attest to democratic development
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The events and peaceful protests that took place in Armenia over a year ago and after which the people demanded change of power, serve as brilliant evidence of democratic processes in the country, and what is very important is the fact that those protests remained peaceful.

This is what US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Lynne Tracy told journalists today and reminded that the protests were followed by free and fair elections.

“This is also an achievement of democracy. Currently, the Armenian government is working on a sector-specific development strategy, and the interested parties are involved in the process,” the Ambassador noted.

In response to a question on the domestic political situation in the US, Tracy declared that she couldn’t elaborate on that.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
