Armenia PM meets with Armenian Assembly of America leadership

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today had a meeting with the leadership of the Armenian Assembly of America in New York, as reported the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
Nikol Pashinyan, who is in New York on a working visit, met with Co-Chairs of the Armenian Assembly of America Van Krikorian and Anthony Parsamian and the Assembly’s Executive Director Brian Arduni. The Prime Minister attached importance to the organization’s activities aimed at strengthening Armenia-Diaspora relations and raising and advancing the issues on the pan-Armenian agenda. During the meeting, the parties discussed issues on US-Armenia ties and the prospects for their development and touched upon the activities and upcoming programs of the Armenian Assembly of America.