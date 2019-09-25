Armenia 3rd President, Karabakh President attend Requiem Service for ex-police chief

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan and several former officials today attended the Requiem Service for ex-police chief Hayk Harutyunyan.
Serzh Sargsyan didn’t answer journalists’ questions regarding Nikol Pashinyan’s recent statement and the questions related to the rumors about the circumstances behind the death of Hayk Harutyunyan, saying it’s not an opportune occasion.
Bako Sahakyan also refused to answer questions.
Among other attendees was former Prosecutor General of Armenia Aghvan Hovsepyan, who also refused to answer questions.
As reported earlier, on Monday, at 11:59pm, a call was received informing that the dead body of ex-Police chief Hayk Harutyunyan was found in a house in Bjni village, in Kotayk Province. A firearm and a shell were found next to his body.
A criminal case has been instituted under the elements of leading to suicide.
According to the Investigative Committee, Hayk Harutyunyan had used a large amount of alcohol in the period preceding his death.