Armenia PM meets with UN Secretary-General

During his working visit to New York, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres, as reported the Office of the Prime Minister. The bilateral meeting of Nikol Pashinyan and António Guterres was held after the ceremonial handshake and after Pashinyan left a note in the Book of Guests of the United Nations.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations welcomed the Prime Minister of Armenia to the United Nations Headquarters and his participation in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. António Guterres stated that the United Nations is following the processes unfolding in Armenia, welcomes the democratic developments and is ready to continue to support Armenia and its people to make progress.

The Prime Minister of Armenia noted that he is glad to have the opportunity to meet with the Secretary-General of the United Nations and expressed gratitude for the support that the United Nations Office in Armenia provided to Armenia during the parliamentary elections held in December. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the support also helped Armenia hold the most democratic elections in the past two decades and elections that the international community and observers said were free and fair. According to Pashinyan, the new government of Armenia is committed to implementing a large package of reforms targeted at human rights protection, the ensuring of rule of law, judicial and legal reforms, the fight against corruption and the ensuring of equal opportunities.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations welcomed the fact that the Armenian authorities have undertaken reforms and emphasized that the United Nations expresses its full support to the implementation of Armenia’s reforms. Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed satisfaction with the work of the United Nations Office in Armenia, stating that the government works effectively with the Representation of the United Nations in Armenia. Armenia’s Prime Minister and the Secretary-General of the United Nations also exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, global challenges, as well as global and regional developments.