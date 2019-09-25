Armenia, Lebanon FMs discuss issues on regional agenda

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is participating in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, had a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
The foreign ministers expressed satisfaction with the active dialogue and interactions at different levels and in different sectors and particularly emphasized the role of the Lebanese-Armenian community, which has made major contributions to the public and political life in Lebanon and serves as a link between the two countries.
Ministers Mnatsakanyan and Bassil exchanged views on several issues on the global and regional agendas and the processes unfolding in the Middle East. Armenia’s foreign minister talked about Armenia’s involvement in the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and the humanitarian mission in the region.
In the context of the fight against religious freedoms and discrimination, Minister Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to contributing to the efforts of the international community aimed at ensuring religious freedoms and fighting against speculation of religion and faith for political purposes.