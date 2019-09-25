News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 25
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
US Ambassador about Trump-Pashinyan meeting: We meet when time is right
US Ambassador about Trump-Pashinyan meeting: We meet when time is right
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The value of relations is not measured by the number of meetings, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy when asked whether a meeting between Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. President Donald Trump is expected.

“It is important to keep in mind that we meet at all level of the governments and we meet when the time is right. We do not measure the value that we place on the relationship by the number of meetings. What we look at is the substance,” she said.

Ambassador recalled that the parties had been working very hard through a series of visits, among them a visit of congressional delegation in April, strategic dialogue with the number of U.S. senior officials.

“We had a defense visit here in September, and there is a lot happening. This is builidng a very important agenda between the U.S. and Armenia,” he added. 

US Ambassador about Trump-Pashinyan meeting:  We meet when time is right

“We do not measure the value that we place on the relationship by the number of meetings…

The value of relations is not measured by the number of meetings, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy when asked whether a meeting between Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. President Donald Trump is expected.

“It is important to keep in mind that we meet at all level of the governments and we meet when the time is right. We do not measure the value that we place on the relationship by the number of meetings. What we look at is the substance,” she said.

Ambassador recalled that the parties had been working very hard through a series of visits, among them a visit of congressional delegation in April, strategic dialogue with the number of U.S. senior officials.

“We had a defense visit here in September, and there is a lot happening. This is builidng a very important agenda between the U.S. and Armenia,” he added. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US Ambassador on Pashinyan-Trump meeting says meetings are held when need arises
Meeting are held at different levels, effective cooperation is being implemented…
 PM discusses cooperation with Synopsys leadership in Silicon Valley (PHOTOS)
Chi-Foon Chan welcomed Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Synopsys…
 PM arrives in Silicon Valley: Memorandum of understanding signed between Armenia Government, Draper University
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Silicon Valley visit begins with a meeting with venture capitalists…
Armenia PM visits Silicon Valley
Also, Pashinyan met with Armenians working there…
 PM in LA: It is time for the Armenian people to feel their creative power and set a goal to use it (PHOTOS)
“I want to thank you all for today's glorious day, because today's meeting…
 Pashinyan: Artsakh struggle victory would not be possible without Diaspora aid
He noted that the US has always assisted Armenia and the Armenian people…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos