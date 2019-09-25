The value of relations is not measured by the number of meetings, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy when asked whether a meeting between Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. President Donald Trump is expected.

“It is important to keep in mind that we meet at all level of the governments and we meet when the time is right. We do not measure the value that we place on the relationship by the number of meetings. What we look at is the substance,” she said.

Ambassador recalled that the parties had been working very hard through a series of visits, among them a visit of congressional delegation in April, strategic dialogue with the number of U.S. senior officials.

“We had a defense visit here in September, and there is a lot happening. This is builidng a very important agenda between the U.S. and Armenia,” he added.

US Ambassador about Trump-Pashinyan meeting: We meet when time is right

